Jingle all the way to the kitchen this Christmas with Hello Fresh's festive boxes

There’s no place like ho-ho-home this holiday season as HelloFresh is bringing back its Christmas recipe box, filled with everything you need for a deliciously easy-to-prepare festive feast to enjoy at home with the whole family.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And for the first time, this year customers have the option to indulge in a Christmas Roast Beef, along with a traditional Turkey dinner.

Made with high-quality ingredients, the mouth-watering recipes come pre-portioned with simple step-by-step instructions to make the cooking this Christmas as stress-free as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HelloFresh Christmas Box is available to suit all families, coming in box sizes for four, six, eight and ten people and comes in three options, Beef & Sides, Turkey & Sides or Turkey, Sides & Cheese, with the additional option to add on an indulgent dessert to each.

Take the stress out of Christmas dinner with Hello Fresh.

The Classic Christmas Dinner consists of either Butter Basted Turkey with Rosemary or Christmas Roast Beef and comes with all the trimmings including Honey and Thyme Root Veg, Pork and Cranberry Seasonal Stuffing Balls, Sprout and Bacon Gratin with Cheesy Crumb, Traditional Pigs in Blankets wrapped in Streaky Bacon, Slow Braised Red Cabbage Spiced with Apple and Cinnamon, Perfect Fluffy Roasties Seasoned with Rosemary all topped with Super Easy Festive Gravy.

‘Tis the season for ultimate luxury with the additional dessert add-on of a decedent Millionaire’s Cheesecake Christmas Pudding and a Christmas Cheeseboard with Assorted Crackers and Chutney, which is sure to leave the whole family wishing it could be Christmas everyday.

Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh, Mimi Morley, said: “We know Christmas is a time that brings many families together, and we want to make sure the nation has time to spend as much quality time together as possible. Our Christmas recipe box means people don’t have to worry about meal planning or the dreaded Christmas food shop and we’re delighted to have frozen the price of our Christmas Recipe Box to the same as 2022, hopefully helping families in a time when we know many other aspects of the festive season are increasing in cost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available to purchase now, without an existing HelloFresh subscription and available until December 14, on the HelloFresh website, the Christmas box will be delivered straight to your door on December 22, perfectly timed for the big day. Visit https://www.hellofresh.co.uk/food-box/christmas-cooking-at-home for more information.

With boxes starting at £16 per person, for groups of 4-10 people, the full breakdown of the HelloFresh Christmas Box can be found below:

Turkey & Sides OR Beef & Sides

4p - £89.99

6p - £109.99

8p - £149.99

10p - £159.99

Turkey, Sides & Cheese

4p - £114.48

6p - £134.48

8p - £182.48

10p - £192.48

Turkey & Sides OR Beef & Sides + Desserts

4p - £101.99

6p - £129.99

8p - £165.99

10p - £180.99

Turkey, Sides & Cheese + Desserts

4p - £126.48

6p - £154.48

8p - £198.48