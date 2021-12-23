Here's what you should include in a children's Christmas Eve box

Over recent years the tradition of giving children a Christmas Eve box has grown significantly. Many children look forward to opening up their box of goodies before Santa arrives. But what items make the perfect Christmas Eve box for children?

Chocolate

We all know kids love a sweet treat, especially over Christmas time. So, it makes sense to pop some chocolate in the box.

Pyjamas

Fresh pyjamas on Christmas Eve are a must. After a hot bath there’s no better feeling than putting on a new pair of pyjamas.

Soft toy

Children love to smuggle up to a soft toy when going to sleep. Perhaps look for Christmas themed ones like a cute reindeer or a cheeky elf.

Book

A festive book in the Christmas Eve box is a great way to encourage children to read and spend some time together as a family.

A letter from Santa

Place a letter from Santa in the box to let your children know how good they’ve been this year.

Colouring activities

Colouring books and pencils are a great way to keep the little ones entertained and pass the time until it’s bedtime.

Reindeer food

The reindeers need a treat too for all their hard work pulling Santa through the sky.

Hot chocolate set

Kids will love a tasty hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and marshmallows before bed.

Santa hat

Get the children into the Christmas spirit with a Santa hat to wear ready for the big day.

Jigsaw puzzle

Get those brains ticking and keep them occupied until bedtime with a jigsaw puzzle.

