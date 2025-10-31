Help us make Christmas special for needy kids

Hope 4 Kidz founder Viv Watts launches the Echo's annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

People in Sunderland are being asked to help make Christmas special for thousands of needy youngsters.

Today sees the launch of the Echo's annual Christmas Toy Appeal – in partnership with Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz.

For many families in the city the run-up to the big day can be a worrying time – and this year your generosity is needed more than ever.

Last year Echo readers, along with local stores and businesses, enabled us to distribute over 5,000 gifts to a value of £33,000.

As readers gear up for their festive season, we are once again asking you to find just one more Christmas gift while out shopping – and leave them at one of the drop off points all over the city.

They will then be distributed by Hope 4 Kidz to charities and organisations which support children – youngsters living with long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

This year, because of the cost of living crisis, there are more children than ever in local refuges, hospitals, homeless units and special needs centres.

This is the 12th year the Echo has teamed up with Hope 4 Kidz – which helps disabled and disadvantaged young people across the region.

Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal Logo 2025

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive Viv Watts said: "We are very grateful to all the people and businesses who have donated in the past.

"Please be a Secret Santa this Christmas for kids with special needs kids, living with a disability, without a home and those who are disadvantaged in many other ways.

"It's going to be a hard winter for those less fortunate, so please spare what you can."

She added: "Your gifts help put the magic back into Christmas and we are always astounded at the generosity of local people and the support they give the appeal to support those less fortunate.

"The gifts range from selection boxes to toys, toiletries and other gifts and all are welcome to a child or young person who may otherwise wake on on Christmas morning to nothing.”

Echo print editor Ian Arkle, said: “Every year, our readers astound us with the generosity they show in our annual appeal and we hope that this year will be no exception.

"We appreciate how difficult times are for so many people at the moment but the last 12 years have demonstrated the wonderful support our annual appeal gets and I thank you in advance for the way we know you will respond this year.”

Drop off points confirmed so far are at Hayes Travel, in Vine Place; Barclays Bank, in Fawcett Street; Hayes Travel, at The Bridges; Houghton Sports & Wellness Centre; HSBC Bank, at The Bridges; Maxim FM, Morrisons Doxford; Natwest Bank, in Fawcett Street; The Northeast BIC, Peter Heron Fulwell, Poundland at The Gateway Retail Park Newcastle Road; Sainsburys’ Silksworth and Wessington Way stores; Santander Bank; The Hub Washington and

Virgin Money in Fawcett Street.

The appeal is being run in conjunction with the Echo’s sister paper, the Shields Gazette, and there are also drop-off points in South Tyneside – at

Café Mio, in Sunderland Road, South Shields; Morrisons in Ocean Road, South Shields; The Gym Group, in Crossgate, South Shields and the Natwest Bank in King Street.

Please no not to wrap the donations – this will be done before they are handed out.

The appeal is also being supported by local businesses, including Adkins & Cheurfi Recruitment Christ College.

The last day for donations is Tuesday December 16.

*For more information about the appeal or to become a beneficiary, email email [email protected] uk with contact number and organisation details.

*Any businesses who wish to join the team either to volunteer or collect gifts can contact Viv Watts on 0191 5142497 or email [email protected] uk"