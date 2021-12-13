Festive photos as Sunderland families show off their Christmas jumpers

Families across the country were doing their bit for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on Friday, December 10 – and things were no different in Sunderland, with people of all ages taking part.
Schools and workplaces across the city were getting involved for the good cause, and dozens of you got in touch on social media to share your festive photos.
Here are a selection of your cracking Christmas jumper snaps. Click here to add your own to our post on Facebook, and thanks to everyone who sent one in.
