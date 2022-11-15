Christmas holidays 2022: This is when schools break up in Sunderland this year and how long pupils will be off
Pupils have a few weeks of school remaining before the Christmas break.
The final half-term of the calendar year feels like a long time ago for children, parents and school staff, but the Christmas break is edging closer. These are the dates to remember ...
When do schools in Sunderland break up for Christmas?
According to Sunderland City Council, the current term comes to an end on Tuesday, December 20, when students will say goodbye to their classmates ahead of two weeks away from the classroom.
Most Popular
Schools will then be off throughout the Christmas and New Year period before returning on Wednesday, January 4. This gives staff and students a full 14 days away from school sites to celebrate with friends and family.
Schools must be open for 190 days throughout the academic year and dates may vary from school to school. Sunderland City Council recommend parents should contact their child’s school if they are not sure of specific dates.
When are the bank holidays over Christmas and New Year?
Because so many of the big days over Christmas and New Year fall on weekends this year, there are plenty of opportunities for families to spend days together thanks to substitute bank holidays.
Christmas Day this year falls on a Sunday, meaning a substitute day has been allocated as a bank holiday on Tuesday, December 27. UK workers will also have Boxing Day off.
In terms of substitute days, the new year will begin as 2022 ended. With New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday next year, Monday, January 2, will take its place as the first bank holiday of the year.
Workers then need to wait until Easter to see another bank holiday where they will get Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, off for Good Friday and Easter Monday.
When is the first school holiday of 2023?
After returning on Wednesday, January 4, students and staff at schools only need to wait until February to get another week away thanks to the first half-term of 2023. This will run between Monday, February 20, and Friday, February 24.