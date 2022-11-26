Christmas comes to East Boldon as Sunderland AFC legend Jimmy Montgomery turns on festive lights
Sunderland football legend Jimmy Montgomery was guest of honour for Boldon Community Association as the Christmas lights were switched on for 2022.
The celebrations got underway on Friday, November 25 as the lights were turned on and members of the community gathered for Boldon CA’s Christmas Festival at Boldon Community Centre, which also featured refreshments, rides and stalls. And it was a magical start to the Christmas season for many families, who turned out to enjoy the fun.
See if you can spot anyone you recognise in our picture round-up, from photographer Stu Norton.
For more information about the work of Boldon CA, find them on Facebook here.