Christmas is drawing ever closer - and for households across the region wanting their festive fir up and decorated with plenty of time to spare before the big day, the search for a real tree has begun.

Where can I get a real Christmas tree?

As far as well known brands go, both B&Q and The Range are selling real Christmas trees again this year. The former have six types of tree listed on their website priced from £26 up to £62 with in-store options also available.

Christmas 2022: Where can I get a real Christmas tree in and around Sunderland this Christmas? (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

There are two B&Q branches in the Sunderland area, with one site on Trimdon Street and the other in Washington’s Armstrong Industrial Estate.

The Range has similar options online and at their Silksworth Lane store. Prices vary between £12 and £40.

Elsewhere, the well-loved Bishopwearmouth Co-operative Garden Centre has already suggested its real trees will be available from the beginning of December. In addition to trees, the site’s Christmas shop on Chester Road opened on Thursday, October 13, selling gifts, decorations and lights as well as taking orders for wreaths and planters.

Another Christmas shop which has already opened is Clays Garden Centre in Washington. The site have teased real trees becoming available soon with deliveries usually heading to the Peel Retail Park shop towards the end of November.

A popular North East option for real Christmas trees, the team at East Grange Farm in Durham are yet to announce their plans for Christmas this year. The site is still busy as a pumpkin patch in the build up to Halloween and usually announces their plans for Christmas in the middle of November.

Staying in Durham, Durham Christmas Trees at Heugh Hall are making a return this year with their pick-your-own, click-and-collect and delivery services. The site’s online booking system is available now with the first day customers can pick their tree marked as Friday, November 25.