The final countdown to Christmas is on – and we are celebrating the festive season with your adorable four-legged friends.

December 25 is just around the corner for another year and that means it’s time for the return of our festive pet picture round-up. It’s a great way to bring some cheer to communities across the North East as we marvel at your critters’ Christmassy costumes and accessories.

All pets are welcome to take part in Santa Paws – whether they’ve got feathers, fins, fur or otherwise – and we can’t wait to see their best festive outfits and accessories. So let’s hear it for our second round-up of Christmas stars in this picture special!

Thank you to everyone who has contributed a photo so far. You can send yours to us on Facebook, and please include your pet’s name so we can include it in the caption.

1. Double trouble Buster and Ruby, age 1, pose by the tree for their Santa Paws picture.

2. Hum-pug! Holly is ready for the Christmas season in her Santa Paws hat.

3. Meet the snowdog Sonny the snowdog takes a trip to the seaside.

4. Santa Claws Reggie looks the part in his Santa Paws hat.