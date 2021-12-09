Christmas 2021: Where are carol singing events happening across Sunderland this December?

Christmas crol events are happening across Sunderland this Christmas. (Photo by Michele Tantussi/Getty Images)

There is nothing more traditional over Christmas than carols, and there are plenty of opportunities for people across Sunderland go get involved in community singing this December.

From traditional church events to community get-togethers across the city, there’s no excuse for those who want to get out the house for a festive sing along.

On Sunday December 12 there are many options across the city for anyone who wants to get involved and hear some festive songs. Firstly, the Roker Hotel on the seafront is hosting its annual Christmas Carol Concert with guests able to book tickets to receive a three course lunch, drinks and an afternoon of Christmas cheer from £8.95.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the other side of the city, City Life Church Sunderland on Hylton Road are also opening their doors for carol singing on December 12. The family event consists of an hour of carol singing as well as a nativity play. Younger children can also attend and will be catered for thanks to a Christmas party at the same time as the event.

More events are occuring the following weekend, with one of the bigger crowds expected at Songbird’s Christmas Concert at St Mary’s RC Church on Bridge Street. The group are a local singing ensemble who perform all year round as well as performing in annual summer and Christmas concerts.

This year’s edition will see the group perform traditional carols as well as modern choral music with tickets costing £5. Any money raised is being donated to charity.

The Songbirds are also performing one night before the Christmas by Candlelight event at the Seventeen Nineteen – Holy Trinity Church on CHurch Street East. A £5 ticket for the event includes a hot drink token and the church are encouraging visitors to bring a torch or LED candle.

Saturday December 12 also sees Fulwell Methodist Church hosting a carol service where guests can gather, remember the Christmas story and sing carols together. The church is recommending booking before the event.