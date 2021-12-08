Meet more of this year's Santa Paws stars!

Christmas 2021: Here comes Santa Paws with our second batch of festive pet pictures

Looking to get into the festive spirit? Look no further than these cracking Christmas pet pictures!

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:06 pm

Santa Paws time is here once again and your best festive pet pictures have really been helping us get into the spirit of the season.

As always, our readers have kept Santa’s stocking fully stocked with pets of all shapes and sizes in their festive finery.

Looking for some outfit inspiration for your own pet companion? Look no further than these spectacular snaps.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

1. Pugmas

Milo has to be of the canniest Santas we have ever seen!

Photo: Clare Louise Peacock

Photo Sales

2. Squad

Mitsy, Cody and Roscoe show off their festive jumpers. Looking good!

Photo: Kirsty Gunn

Photo Sales

3. Sleepy elf

Green is definitely Ozzy's colour - doesn't he look great!

Photo: Kim McAllister

Photo Sales

4. Little helper

Maggie's on hand to assist with any decorating and wrapping if you need help!

Photo: Becky Seaman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise