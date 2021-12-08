Christmas 2021: Here comes Santa Paws with our second batch of festive pet pictures

Santa Paws time is here once again and your best festive pet pictures have really been helping us get into the spirit of the season.

As always, our readers have kept Santa’s stocking fully stocked with pets of all shapes and sizes in their festive finery.

Looking for some outfit inspiration for your own pet companion? Look no further than these spectacular snaps.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

Pugmas Milo has to be of the canniest Santas we have ever seen!

Squad Mitsy, Cody and Roscoe show off their festive jumpers. Looking good!

Sleepy elf Green is definitely Ozzy's colour - doesn't he look great!

Little helper Maggie's on hand to assist with any decorating and wrapping if you need help!