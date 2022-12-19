Christmas is a time for family.

And many families across Sunderland are making special memories this festive season as their babies get ready for their first-ever Christmas. With just a few more sleeps until Santa Claus comes to town, we are helping little bundles of joy across the city make their first December 25 one to remember.

Join us as we raise a festive toast to Christmas 2022; a time of year made all-the-more special for these families with the addition of their new arrivals.

A big thank you to all those who shared pictures of their little ones on our Facebook page – they are all so special.

1. Little lady Oakley, age 10 months, celebrates her first Christmas. Photo: Hayley Stevenson Photo Sales

2. Shining bright Emme, age 6 months, celebrating Christmas for the first time. Photo: Gillian Ford Photo Sales

3. Christmas jumper day Freya, age 11 months, celebrating her first Christmas. Photo: Tammy Kean Photo Sales

4. I've been good! Jasmine, age 4 months, assures us she'll be on Santa's good list for her first Christmas. Photo: Lyndsay Williams Photo Sales