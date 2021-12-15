Amazing local gift voucher and experience ideas for Christmas in and around Sunderland

The frantic panic buying of Christmas presents is well underway, and we all know someone who is a pain to buy gifts for.

If you’re struggling for ideas, there are plenty of experiences you can gift a family member, friend or partner.

Anyone looking to buy for a golfer is in luck with Virgin Experience Days offering a nine hole session coached by a PGA professional. From putting to driving, two people can spend half a round with a coach to give a real boost to anyone’s game.

The session, which lasts approximately two hours, will see full professional analysis of two people’s technique to improve anyone’s golfing style. This is available across the UK with the closest course hosting the sessions being in Stanley in County Durham.

Staying south of the city, Virgin Experience Days also offer a city sightseeing tour by helicopter. Guided by the pilot of the craft, anyone on the experience will have the chance to see unique views of Durham and the surrounding area. Sessions are available to see the stunning scenery of both Durham and Newcastle.

Back in Sunderland, the National Glass Centre on the banks of the Wear are offering the chance for anyone to take part in a hot glass experience. The site offers one-on-one experiences over either a full day or half day and allows anyone to try their hand at glass blowing while being taught by full professionals.

The Glass Centre also offer full adult classes and courses throughout the year in addition to full family sessions which result in a self-made souvenier to take home. Keep an eye on event announcements!

For any young SAFC superfans, there is nothing better than the Foundation of Light’s Matchday club experience for anyone aged 8-12 years old.