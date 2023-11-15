Christmas menu launches at Sunderland's Wetherspoon's pubs

The festive menu is now available

Picture issued by JD Wetherspoon as its Christmas menu launches.

Christmas is officially here at Wetherspoon's pubs in and around Sunderland.

It may still be more than a month to go until December 25, but businesses have been introducing their festive lines for weeks.

Now it is the turn of Wetherspoon, with sliced turkey breast and winter vegetables on the menu from today, November 15, as well as a range of other festive options.

The chain is known for offering food at affordable prices, and branches are likely to be popular destinations for friends and families in the Wearside area in the run-up to Christmas.

The William Jameson in Fawcett Street, the Cooper Rose in Albion Place, the Sir William de Wessyngton in Victoria Road, Concord, The Wild Boar in Houghton and the Hat and Feathers in Seaham are now all serving the festive menu.

Festive 'Deli Deals' - which include a choice of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - feature a chicken, stuffing, bacon and cranberry panini; and a brie and cranberry panini.

Also on the festive menu are small plates, a children’s meal and a choice of desserts. The small plates are an eight-inch chicken, stuffing, bacon & brie pizza and an eight-inch Brie & garlic mushroom pizza, the big cheese chips and also pigs-in-blankets. The children’s meal, which includes a soft drink choice, is pigs-in-blankets, served with two side options from a choice of roasted vegetables, cucumber slices with tomato wedges, peas and baked beans, and one potato option, from jacket potato, chips and mashed potato. The pubs will be serving two desserts: a salted caramel sticky toffee pudding and a mince tart.

The Christmas menu will run up until December 31, excluding Christmas Day.