Charlotte in Sunderland fans are looking forward to the return of the show to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer for a second series.

Cameras will once again follow the unpredictable and dynamic world of entrepreneur and TV personality Charlotte Crosby as Charlotte in Sunderland returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Viewers are still awaiting the release date for series two, though news is expected imminently as the show is billed for the autumn.

Charlotte Crosby.

Made by Chatterbox Media, Charlotte in Sunderland series two (10 x 30’) will pick up a few months after the conclusion of the first series, which saw Charlotte face a host of life changing moments including discovering she was pregnant with her first child, her partner Jake leaving Manchester and moving to the North East, her mum being diagnosed with cancer and the sad passing of her beloved nana Jean.

The second series gets underway with Charlotte’s daughter Alba now seven months old - and Charlotte having some big plans for the rest of 2023.

Charlotte Crosby told fans in a statement earlier this year: “I am so excited to announce that I am back on BBC Three in the Autumn for series 2 of Charlotte in Sunderland! Last year was a rollercoaster and the BBC and Chatterbox showed great sensitivity while filming some of the happiest and saddest moments of my life.

"I will treasure it forever as a tribute to my lovely Nana Jean. Get ready for another amazing series which will bring everyone up to date with me Jake and Alba - and of course Mam and Dad. It will be full of lols and a few surprises!”

Nav Raman, executive producer for Chatterbox Mediam, said: “We're excited that Charlotte's hit series is returning. We look forward sharing her on the next chapter of her hectic life - juggling relationships, work, romance and motherhood.”

Series 1 of Charlotte in Sunderland averaged 300,000 (28 day / 4Screen) with 40% of this audience between the ages of 16-34, with strong overall iPlayer viewing (62%) and the series performed particularly well with viewers in the North of England.

The series also generated 448k engagements via social media with a combined total of 36m impressions.

The first series is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Charlotte in Sunderland (10 x 30’) is made by Chatterbox Media for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The Executive Producers for Chatterbox are Nav Raman and Ali Quirk.