Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Average petrol and diesel prices have hit new highs around the UK and more increases are on the horizon, according to experts.

A full tank of diesel for an average family car now costs more than £100 as the fuel nears 183p per litre.

A 55-litre fill up of petrol is also more than £95 as drivers face the prospect of more increases.

Over the weekend, petrol hit 172.7p per litre while diesel reached 182.7p, according to the latest RAC Fuel Watch figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means the average litre of petrol is now 43p more expensive than a year ago and diesel is 51p more.

Drivers of petrol cars are being warned to expect particularly sharp rises as wholesale costs of the fuel are now more than wholesale diesel prices.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With crude oil prices consistently above $115 a barrel last week, worse is sadly yet to come just in time for the Jubilee bank holiday, particularly as petrol is now more expensive than diesel on the wholesale market.

“Due to the rapid rise in the cost of wholesale unleaded retailers are now taking smaller margins on petrol but larger ones on diesel. If the wholesale price of petrol stays above diesel, we ought to see the current 10p-a-litre gap in average petrol and diesel forecourt prices narrow.

“If this doesn’t happen diesel drivers will be getting a raw deal, and with prices at these historic highs, every penny matters to drivers.”

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said the latest prices were the “the latest nail in the coffin of the diesel car” after the fuel was demoninsed over urban emissions.