Official opening of Ducati store in Sunderland

Ducati is continuing to expand its network with a new dealership opening in Sunderland.The official opening launch event took place on Saturday, 14th September, featuring the new Panigale V4 launch and an afternoon full of activities together with Charley Boorman, the British television presenter, travel writer, actor, and motorbike enthusiast known for his long-distance motorcycle adventures.Ducati is enhancing its dealer network through a strategic partnership with Vertu Motorcycles, part of the wider Vertu Motors group, marking the motor retailer's inaugural dealership for the renowned Italian motorcycle brand.Vertu Motorcycles Ducati Sunderland, located next to the Vertu Motors retail centres at Boldon Business Park, offers the full range of Ducati and Scrambler Ducati motorcycles, alongside associated aftermarket accessories and related apparel. The centre will also provide the Ducati Approved programme and offer specialist expert servicing from dedicated motorcycle technicians.An existing building has been developed to include two state-of-the-art single-storey extensions to accommodate additional parts storage and a motorcycle workshop, complete with a purpose-built service reception. Vertu has recruited an additional nine full-time colleagues to support the new business.This new site represents Vertu Motors plc’s first dedicated Ducati dealership. It joins Ducati’s global sales network, which now includes over 800 points of sale in more than 90 countries worldwide.Chris Taylor, Operations Director at Vertu Motors plc, commented: “We’re immensely proud to be partnering with Ducati to bring this globally revered premium motorcycle brand to the North East for the first time. Ducati has an incredibly loyal following among motorcycle enthusiasts, and we are excited to represent this historic brand in a first class facility for valued Ducati fans from far and wide to enjoy.Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, added: “We are thrilled to embark on this new venture with Ducati, bringing the passion and precision of this iconic motorcycle brand to Sunderland. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to motorists, whether they’re on two wheels or four. Vertu continues to grow, adding new manufacturers, dealerships, and colleagues to the Group, all built on a foundation of delivering outstanding customer motoring experiences through honesty and trust.”Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director of Ducati UK, stated: “I’m pleased to confirm the expansion of the Ducati dealer network together with a well-established partner such as Vertu Motors plc. Ducati’s pillars—‘Style, Sophistication and Performance’—will be perfectly represented in the new location, which from today will be preparing to welcome Ducatisti and fans. Ducati will continue growing in the adventure and off-road segments while confirming its leadership in the sport segments, always putting customers’ experience first.”Motorcycle enthusiasts are warmly invited to visit the new premise and meet the Vertu Ducati Sunderland team.