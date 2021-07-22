New speed hump plans for Washington roads

Blue House Road

Sunderland City Council plans to create the traffic calming measures on Blue House Lane and Vermont in the town – using its powers under the terms of Highways Act 1980.

The work is also being undertaken following consultations with Northumbria Police.

Three of the structures are planned at Blue House Lane, along with raised speed table 90.5 metres west of its intersection with the road’s junction with Morris Street

At Vermont a speed tables will be installed across the full road width near it’s junction with Franklin Court.

