A woman has been fined £100 after police caught her eating a bowl of cereal while driving on a busy motorway.

The 23-year-old was among dozens of offenders caught by police using an unmarked HGV to identify illegal driving.

She was also given three points on her licence after officers caught her travelling across the southbound M90 Queensferry Crossing near Edinburgh.

Police Scotland’s traffic officers have been using an umarked lorry cab as part of Operation Tramline, which has previously caught thousands of offenders in other parts of the UK.

Using a phone while driving is the most common offence spotted by the Operation Tramline officers

Since the operation began in late April, 36 drivers have been issued with warnings and 85 punished for a variety of offences. The majority of these (47) have been for using a mobile phone while driving. They include one truck driver caught steering with his forearms while using both hands to operate his phone. He was fined £200 and received six penalty points.

Road policing officer Tom Aitken said: “Most people know the effect alcohol and drugs can have on driving, but the small things can be overlooked. It is just not smart eating as you are driving, it is downright dangerous.

“The same goes for using any mobile device and reading. Acting like this means you are distracted and therefore not in proper control of your vehicle. A split second lapse in concentration could result in a crash.”

Operation Tramline and other similar schemes have previously operated in several parts of England where officers have used the elevated view offered from the “supercabs” to identify illegal behaviour. More than 21,000 drivers have been caught as part of the operations, among them a truck driver spotted letting go of the steering wheel so he could hold a phone to each ear and another motorists steering with his knees while he ate and used a mobile phone at the same time.

Roads officer Tom Aitken added: “Reducing the number of road casualties is a priority for Police Scotland and we are always looking at ways to enhance our ability to investigate road traffic offences.