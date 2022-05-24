Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Citroen Ami urban EV will cost from £7,965 when it goes on sale in the UK later this year.

The tiny electric quadricycle will be offered in three passenger specifications as well as a single-seater My Ami Cargo delivery version and come with the option of colour accessory packs that can be fitted at home.

An exact on-sale date is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks but customers can secure an Ami with a £250 deposit now.

Basic versions of the Ami will cost £7,695 and, in keeping with the vehicle’s simple ethos, really are basic. Standard equipment includes a digital speedometer, LED front and rear lights, a panoramic glass sunroof and a USB charging port, plus a couple of seats and not much more.

Buyers can brighten up their standard Ami with one of three colour packs. The £400 kits - available in orange, blue or grey, include colour-coded wheel trims, rear pillar decals, dashboard storage boxes, dashboard bag hook, exterior door capsules, and colour-code storage nets and floor mats. They also add a dashboard phone cradle and connection box to enable drivers to use the MyCitroën app to monitor the vehicle’s charge status.

The Ami Pop will cost from £8,495 and features the orange colour pack pre-installed as standard. It adds black trim on the Ami’s “face”, lower front and rear bumpers, and around the rear lights. Pop versions also feature a black rear spoiler and orange decals surrounding the door capsules featuring a number 2 design.

Stepping up to the £8,895 Ami Vibe brings a black finish to the top of the front bumper, front and rear bumper bases, and rear light surrounds. The range-topping model also gets decorative black roof rails, black wheel arches and “Contours” decals on the doors and front wings.

The £7,995 My Ami Cargo will go on sale at the same time as the two-seat passenger version. It is designed as a final-mile cargo solution for delivery firms and other city-based businesses, offering 400 litres of cargo space. Instead of a passenger seat it gets a modular 250-litre lidded storage box with adjustable floor height and “mobile office” upper surface.

All versions of the Ami are powered by an 8bhp electric motor and feature a tiny 5.5kWh battery. Citroen says the Ami will reach 27.5mph (although it doesn’t reveal how long that takes) and will cover 46 miles between charges.

A charging cable is built into the passenger door frame and allows the Ami’s battery to be fully recharged via a 7kW Type 2 connection in aorund three hours.

In its home country of France, the Ami is available on a long-term rental scheme, where it costs as little as €19.99 a month, and on a car-sharing scheme, where drivers pay around €10 per month then 26 cents per minute to use. For now, Citroen is keeping tight-lipped on whether such an approach might be coming to the UK.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s managing director, said: “I’m thrilled that we’re able to announce UK pricing and specifications for the Ami and My Ami Cargo. These exciting new quadricycles showcase the way the Citroën brand brings innovation, electric mobility and clever design to the widest possible range of people, offering customers a radically different take on urban transport. What’s really exciting is that we are launching Ami in the UK due to huge demand from the public – it’s a perfect example of our ‘Power to the People’ thinking.”