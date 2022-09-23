Citroen has begun taking orders for its tiny Ami electric vehicle.

The “evolutionary urban mobility solution” - or electric quadricycle to you and me - is available exclusively through Citroen’s online Ami Showroom. Prices start at £7,695 or from as little as £19.99 on a PCP finance package.

With just two seats, a 46-mile range and 28mph top speed, the 2.4m-long Ami is designed explicitly for use in urban settings and Citroen intends for it to be a safer, more practical alternative to scooters and mopeds.

Buyers can choose from three passenger versions - My Ami Colour (available with grey, orange or white highlights), My Ami Pop, My Ami Tonic - plus a single-seat My Ami Cargo intended for business deliveries.

A basic Ami is also available exclusively on a PCP finance deal costing from £19.99 per month over two years.

All passenger versions of the Ami feature a digital speedometer, LED front and rear lights, a panoramic glass sunroof, and a USB charging port. Colour, Pop and Tonic models get dashboard storage pockets, a smartphone cradle and connection as well as interior and exterior styling packs. UK cars will be left-hand-drive and feature doors hinged at opposite ends of the car.

The Ami Cargo has 400 litres of cargo space and a payload of 140kg. Instead of a passenger seat it gets a modular 250-litre lidded storage box with adjustable floor height and “mobile office” upper surface.

To mark the start of sales in the UK, Citroen has partnered with charging provider ubitricity to offer the first 2,000 UK customers three months of free charging across ubitricity’s network of more than 5,400 kerbside charge points. The Ami’s 5.5kWh battery takes around three hours to fully charge.

Citroen’s UK boss has also hinted that the French firm might bring its surprise hit Ami Buggy to the UK after selling all 50 of its initial French run in just 18 minutes..

Citroen UK managing director Eurig Druce told the PA news agency: “I would say [there is an urge to bring Ami Buggy to the UK] in small volumes.

“I always have a smile on my face when I drive Ami, and Ami Buggy goes to that extra level to the extent that if we did manage to bring it to the UK it would be in my garage for sure.”

He added: “It’s a debate now because 50 were sold in under 18 minutes, which is bonkers, and I think there are opportunities for something in the UK but it will be a battle.”

The Buggy features a Khaki colour scheme and 14-inch gold wheels, along with a removable soft-top roof that’s reminiscent of the classic Citroen 2CV.

The doors have also been removed and replaced by hinged metal tubing, and all 50 cars received a special commemorative plaque on the dashboard.