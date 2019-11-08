Car firm backs Sunderland singer Tom Smith's bid to help sick children

Singer and charity fundraiser Tom Smith

Young Sunderland singer, Tom Smith, has joined forces with Washington company Manheim Auctions to hold the ambitious event to raise cash for CHUF, the Childrens Heart Unit Fund.

Anthony Baker, general manager at Manheims, is good friends with 15-year-old Toms dad, Andrew, and has seen for himself the struggles the teenager has faced through his own condition, hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

So, when Tom, a well known and very talented singer/songwriter, approached Anthony and asked if there was anything they could do to raise funds for the charity, the wheels were put in motion for the ambitious charity auction.

Washington lad, Anthony, said they know it is a huge task, but they have already got some of the regions biggest car dealers on board offering to donate vehicles for the auction, which will be held on Wednesday, December 18, at 2pm.

Anthony said: I went along to the Freeman Hospital to see first-hand what goes on.

You soon get a better perspective on life and what counts and what doesnt count.

It was quite an emotional morning, if Im honest.

CHUF's mission is to make life better for children and young people who are born with or develop heart conditions by providing lifelong support to them and their families.

Tom, said: I just wanted to raise money because I was in that situation ten years ago and I feel that people that are in it now deserve and need it.

Mahheims is hoping as many people are possible will get on board by supporting the auction and hopefully donating vehicles, which can be sold on the day.

And, its not just cars and other vehicles the organisers are looking for, they are hoping people and businesses will donate prizes and gift experiences to go under the hammer, such as spa days and weekend breaks.

Anyone who would like more information, or would like to make a cash donation, can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/manheimwashington-auction.

Or visit www.facebook.com/ManheimWashington/ to follow the progress of the event.

Video online