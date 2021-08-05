All roads lead to North East Classic Car and Motorcycle Show this weekend

Classic car show

Hardwick Hall Hotel at Sedgefield is hosting the North East Classic Car and Motorcycle Show – with a range of vintage, classic and modern classic vehicles will be on display.

The exhibition will feature more than 300 vehicles and motorcyles, as well as a number of trade stands.

The event, organised by Classic Shows which hosts similar events up and down the country, will bring together dozens of vehicles covering everything from sports cars and convertibles to kit and custom cars.

Exhibitors will also compete throughout the day for a range of honours, including Pride of Ownership and Car of the Show, with the proceedings run by leading North West commentator and car expert, Mark Stone.

Tickets for the event are £9 each and £3.50 for children aged between seven and 14.

Anyone looking to exhibit their vehicle can do so at £5 a car – restricted to vehicle from 2007 or older. They can turn up on the day but must arrive between 8.30am and 11am.

Full details are available at www.classicshows.org or by emailing [email protected]

John Adamson, of Ramside Estates which owns Hardwick Hall, said: “Hardwick Hall is perfect for an event like this and it’s a great opportunity to see some truly amazing vehicles and talk to their owners.