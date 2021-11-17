Action call over crumbling roads

Crumbling roads action call

Council-run roads were surveyed in the 12 months to March 2021 and classed as "red" if they should be considered for maintenance.

Figures from the Department of Transport show one per cent of A roads in Sunderland were put in this worst category – unchanged from 2019-20 – and

one per cent of B and C roads were also in need of work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proportion of A roads in need of repair is among the lowest in England, where one in every 25 miles is in poor condition.

The examinations are largely done using scanning machines but a different method was used in Sunderland – which means the area should not be directly compared to others.

A recent AA survey indicated that nine out of 10 drivers want the Government to heavily invest in fixing local roads.

The organisation’s head of roads policy, Jack Cousens, said: “Road users don’t have to travel too far to see potholes, fractured tarmac, worn surfaces and faded road markings which make driving and cycling uncomfortable at best and dangerous at worst.”

Nicholas Lyes, RAC head of roads policy, said: “Given the vast sums drivers pay in taxes every year, it’s only reasonable for them to expect roads to be in a good condition.”