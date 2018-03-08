British Pie Week 2018: The North East has spoken - this is your favourite pie

There are so many pies to choose from - but there can only be one favourite.

As British Pie Week kicked off for another year on Monday, we asked you to choose between a whole host of sweet and savoury pies to crown the nation's favourite. And the results are in.

Steak and Ale is the North East's most popular pie, taking 28% of the voters, followed by mince at 16% and steak and kidney at 15%.

A huge number of you (88%) prefer a savoury slice to a sweet treat.

According to our online poll, the region's favourite sweet pie is apple.

What do you make of our pie map?

British Pie Week ends tomorrow - so make sure you have your fill before the week is out!