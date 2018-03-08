British Pie Week 2018: The North East has spoken - this is your favourite pie

Is a steak pie your favourite?
Is a steak pie your favourite?
Share this article

There are so many pies to choose from - but there can only be one favourite.

As British Pie Week kicked off for another year on Monday, we asked you to choose between a whole host of sweet and savoury pies to crown the nation's favourite. And the results are in.

Steak and Ale is the North East's most popular pie, taking 28% of the voters, followed by mince at 16% and steak and kidney at 15%.

Read more: North East chooses its favourite flavour for British Pie Week

A huge number of you (88%) prefer a savoury slice to a sweet treat.

According to our online poll, the region's favourite sweet pie is apple.

What do you make of our pie map?

What do you make of our pie map?

British Pie Week ends tomorrow - so make sure you have your fill before the week is out!