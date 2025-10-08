The breath taking Luxmuralis light show has returned to Wearside - and early visitors have hailed it as ‘mesmeric’.

Luxmuralis is back for its fourth year at Durham Cathedral with a theme of The Storytellers.

Luxmuralis which starts at Durham Cathedral today. | other 3rd party

‘Famous stories leap out of their pages and onto the cathedral walls’

Every evening, until Sunday, October 12, visitors will experience stunning light projections of manuscripts, text and characters as famous stories leap out of their pages and onto the cathedral walls.

A preview night was held last night and one person described it as "wonderful to see the cathedral I love so much by day totally transformed at night".

People can still book tickets for The Storytellers.

‘A fantastic experience’

Andrew Usher is the Chief Officer: Visitor Experience and Enterprise at Durham Cathedral.

Another stunning view of the Durham Cathedral light and sound experience. | Nina Howard

He said: “We're really pleased to welcome the artists behind Luxmuralis back to Durham Cathedral once again. The literature themed projections throughout the cathedral creates the feeling of stepping into another world.

“As well as the stories on display inside the cathedral, this year we are projecting manuscripts and texts from our own collection - including our rare copies of the Magna Carta - onto the outside of the cathedral which you can only view through the Cloisters.

Captivating sounds add to the experience

With such a nostalgic theme and with people spotting their favourite characters from books within the projections, we got great feedback from the preview night that 'The Storytellers' is another fantastic experience."

Another amazing view of the Luxmuralis spectacle which is lighting up Durham Cathedral. | Nina Howard

By day the cathedral will appear as normal, then each evening, ancient texts and classic stories will be projected across all areas inside the cathedral and Cloisters.

The cathedral will also be filled with a captivating soundscape.

This awe-inspiring sound and light projection was created by the artistic collaboration Luxmuralis. Their works have been touring cathedrals in England for several years.

The Storytellers by Luxmuralis can be seen from 6.30pm - 9.15pm between October 8-12. Entry to the cathedral is by a timed ticket only costing £11 for adults, £4.50 for children under 18, and infants under 3 admitted free.

Special offer tickets for early show runs are available from the Durham Cathedral website. To find out more and book tickets visit www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/thestorytellers