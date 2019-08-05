Born Famous: Gordon Ramsay’s son will be given a taste of the real world in new Channel 4 documentary tonight
Being the child of a celebrity must certainly come with its perks.
Those born into a successful family have a financial stability that others can often only dream of, meaning there are often less barriers to opportunities in life.
But what would life be like for youngsters if their parents weren't a huge success?
A social experiment
In a new documentary series airing on Channel 4 tonight (6 Aug), four young adults who are the children of celebrities are given an opportunity to swap life in the lap of luxury for a taste of life in the real world.
The four-part series follows the youngsters as they go and live in their parents' old communities, in an effort to show them what life was like them growing up.
The social experiments aims to show them what sort of life they might have had if their mothers and fathers had not become hugely successful in their chosen fields.
In tonight's first installment, Jack, son of chef Gordon Ramsay, heads to the Bretch Hill estate in Banbury, Oxfordshire, where his father lived as a teenager.
Here he is given an eye-opening insight into what opportunities are available for young people.
During his visit he discovers that life there for teenagers without any qualifications (Gordon Ramsay got just one O-level) may be even harder than in his dad's day.
The series aims to show the pampered youngsters the struggles their hard-working, self-made parents endured as teenagers.
Also taking part in the series are the children of Mel B (Spice Girls), Michelle Mone (Ultimo bra founder) and Paul Ince (former Manchester United and England football captain).
When is it on TV?
Born Famous: Gordon Ramsay will air on Channel 4 tonight (6 Aug) at 10pm.