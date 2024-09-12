A stunning field of golden sunflowers is set to welcome its first visitors this weekend after a farmer made it third time lucky with his efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Weightman with his sunflower field and mini Penshaw Monument at Down at the Farm. | Down at the Farm

William Weightman was set to give up on his dream to create a sunflower field in Sunderland after bad weather and low growing temperatures thwarted his previous two attempts.

The Sunderland-born farmer and his wife Catherine are the couple behind Down at the Farm, off Stoneygate Lane in Houghton, which is already a popular visitor destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were keen to create a flower field as part of their efforts after signing up to the Government’s new Sustainable Farming Initiative (SFI).

Mr Weightman admits he was not optimistic in April when he planted the special autumn sunflower mix, but his efforts have finally borne fruit, and the field is set to open to visitors from Saturday, September 14.

A total of 300,000 flowers are expected to bloom over the coming weeks, with the field offering stunning views across the Sunderland and Durham area, and Mr Weightman has even built a mini Penshaw Monument at the site.

“Being a proud British farmer I was eager to sign up to the new Government scheme to help encourage wildlife back to the countryside,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The SFI Scheme is a great incentive and has allowed us to add a new experience for our visitors to the farm park with a beautiful autumn flower field”.

The sunflower field comes after other farms have seen similar ventures proving popular with visitors, including the summer flower field at Mundles Farm in East Boldon.

Down at the Farm

Down at the Farm

The Weightmans first opened their site to the public 17 years ago, diversifying and growing the farm and entertaining families from across the North East.

Down at the Farm features cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits and other animals, as well as extensive play areas, and the couple are looking forward to showing off their sunflower field to visitors.

The flower field is included in the standard entry cost

Down at the Farm is open every weekend from 10am to 5pm, with the flower field opening from September 14.

Visitors can book online or pay at the admissions desk. www.downatthefarm.co.uk