Autism-friendly Christmas events in and around Sunderland - pantomimes, Santa's grottos, cinema screenings and quiet shopping
This often involves venues adjusting lighting and noise levels, reducing visitor numbers, keeping queues to a minimum, and allowing people to move around and make a noise.
The autism-friendly sessions have been welcomed by the North East Autism Society (NEAS), which supports around 6,000 neurodivergent people and their families each week.
Rebecca Weatherstone, Senior Family Worker at NEAS, said: “At this time of year every family should feel included and have equal opportunities to join in with the magic of Christmas.
“It is amazing to see so many organisations adapting their events to make them accessible meaning families can be a part of the same experiences.
“Families have told us that it allows them to feel more comfortable and confident to engage in community events and activities as they are around other families that ‘get it’.”
NEAS has compiled a round-up of autism-friendly sessions - often called “relaxed”, “SEND” or “quiet” sessions - of Christmas events in the region.
Santa’s grottos
Want to see Santa but can’t face the crowds? Here are the North East’s quiet Santa grottos where lighting and music may be adjusted and groups are smaller.
- The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland – Santa’s Grotto
Quiet sessions every Sunday from 11am-12pm, November 21 – December 24.
Further information TBC.
- Beamish Museum, County Durham – Quiet Santa sessions
Sunday December 15 and Saturday December 21.
Book here. For more information, email [email protected] or tel. 0191 370 4003.
- Dalton Park Outlet, County Durham – Santa’s Grotto
Quiet sessions every Sunday from 11am-12pm, November 15 – December 24.
No booking required. More information here.
- Noo Noo’s at Haystax Farm, County Durham
Brunch with Santa Ste – Saturday December 21.
Christmas Fun with Mrs Claus Experience and Santa Dave – Friday December 20 and Saturday December 21.
- Life, Newcastle – The Santa Experience.
Quiet sessions: Sunday November 24, 10.30am; Wednesday December 4, 5.15pm, Sunday December 8, 12pm.
- Christmas Village, Newcastle city centre – Santa’s Stories
Quiet sessions: Sunday December 8, 5pm, and Sunday December 15, 5pm.
- Metrocentre, Gateshead - Santa’s Elf Academy
Quiet sessions: the first half hour of Thursday and Sunday sessions, November 16 – December 24.
- Gibside, Derwent Valley – Visit Father Christmas at Gibside Stables
Quiet session: Saturday November 23, 1.45pm-2.40pm.
- Dobbies Garden Centres at Birtley, Morpeth, Ponteland and Stockton – Santa’s Quiet Grotto
Quiet sessions: Friday December 6, from 2.30pm.
- Wallington, Northumberland - Mrs Christmas storytelling (no specifically relaxed sessions, but said to be inclusive for families).
December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 11.30am-3pm.
No booking required. More information here.
- Kielder Forest, Northumberland - Kielder Winter Wonderland
Relaxed day: Thursday November 14.
- Cherry Hill Garden Centre, Middlesbrough – SEN Christmas events
Santa’s Grotto – Sunday November 24, 9am-10.20am; Sunday December 1, 9am-10.20am; Thursday December 5, 6pm-8pm; Sunday December 8, 9am-10.20am; Sunday 15th December 9am-10.20am; Wednesday December 18, 6pm-8pm; Sunday December 22 9am-10.20am.
Breakfast with Santa – Sunday December 22, 8.30am-9.30am.
Tea with Santa – Wednesday December 18, 4.30pm-5.30pm.
Storytime with Santa – Wednesday December 18, 6pm-7pm.
To book, email [email protected].
Festive films
Relaxed screenings tend to involve muted sound, no adverts or trailers, and lights left on low during the film.
- Cineworld (Boldon, Newcastle, Middlesbrough) - Paddington in Peru
Autism friendly screening: Sunday December 8, 11am.
- Omniplex (Sunderland) say they have sensory friendly screenings every weekend around 12pm, showing the most popular family-friendly film at the time. The next one is The Wild Robot – Saturday November 9, 10.50am; Sunday November 10, 10.50am.
Christmas films aren’t advertised yet, but the schedule for sensory friendly screenings for the week ahead go live on Omniplex’s website on Tuesday evening.
- Showcase Cinema de Lux Teesside – Autism friendly screenings
Paddington in Peru Sunday November 10, 10.30am. Red One: Sunday November 17, 10.30am
- The Glass House, Gateshead – The Snowman in Concert 2024
Relaxed performance: Sunday December 22, 2pm.
- Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle - The Muppet Christmas Carol
Relaxed screening: Sunday December 1, 11.30am
- Vue cinemas (Cramlington, Darlington, Gateshead, Hartlepool) have relaxed screenings on the last Sunday of every month. Their Christmas screenings are not yet advertised.
Relaxed pantos
These performances are less formal than standard showings, with audiences free to come and go and make a noise. House lights are normally left on low, and loud noises and explosions are either taken out or reduced.
- Sunderland Empire - Jack and the Beanstalk
Relaxed performance: Thursday January 2, 5pm.
- Customs House, South Shields - Mother Goose
Relaxed performance: Saturday December 28, 10.30am.
- Gala Durham - Beauty and the Beast
Relaxed performance: Friday December 6, 1.30pm.
- Northern Stage, Newcastle - A Christmas Carol
Relaxed performances: Sunday December 8, 4pm; Monday December 30, 6pm; Thursday January 2, 1pm.
- Tyne Theatre and Opera House - Snow White
Relaxed performances: Friday December 6, 1.30pm; Thursday January 2, 4pm.
- Whitley Bay Playhouse, North Tyneside - The New Adventures of Peter Pan
Relaxed show: Saturday January 4, 1pm.
- Queen’s Hall, Hexham, Northumberland - Jack and the Beanstalk
Relaxed performance: Sunday December 15, 11am.
- Alnwick Playhouse, Northumberland - Little Red Riding Hood
Relaxed performance: Saturday December 28, 2pm.
- Darlington Hippodrome - Sleeping Beauty
Relaxed performance: Thursday December 19, 12pm.
- The Hullabaloo, Darlington - Cloud Man
Relaxed performances: Sunday December 8, 11am; Saturday December 14, 1pm; Monday December 23, 10am.
- Seaham Town Hall, County Durham - Cinderella
Relaxed performance: Saturday December 21, 12.30pm.
- Billingham Forum – Cinderella
Relaxed performance: Tuesday December 10, 6pm.
Other festive fun
This includes SEND Christmas parties, festive activities, arts and craft sessions, and quiet hours at Christmas ice rinks and light trails.
- Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields – Ice rink
Quiet hour: Every Sunday 11am-12pm, between December 6 and January 5.
- The Armstrong Hall, South Shields - Kayaks, South Tyneside SEND Xmas family disco
Saturday December 21, 1pm-4pm.
- The Art Rooms, Sunderland SR1 1TX - SEND Sensory Art Session, The Sensory Place
Sunday November 17, 2pm-3pm.
- Auckland Palace, County Durham – Aglow light trail
Sensory-friendly sessions: Thursday November 28, Thursday December 5, Thursday December 12, all 4.30pm and 5pm.
- Krazy Kingdom, Stanley - SEND Christmas play session with Santa
TuesdayDecember 3, 4pm- 8pm.
Book here
- Creative Kitchen HQ, Gibson Street, Consett – SEN/D Family Festive Fun
Wednesday December 11, 4pm-5.30pm.
- Consett Scout HQ, Constance Street, Consett – Cooking with Santa (Creative Kitchen)
Saturday December 14, 10.30am-12pm.
- Coundon Community Centre, County Durham - Little SENDsations, Magical Music for minis
Saturday November 16, 10am-11am.
- Life, Newcastle – Ice skating
Relaxed skating session: Sunday November 24, 9.30am.
- Eldon Square, Newcastle – Elf School Sleighed It
Quieter sessions: Saturday November 23, 9.30am; Saturday December 14. 9.30am.
More information and to book here.
- Leazes Park, Newcastle - Northern Lights
Inclusive slots: Wednesday December 4, 4.15pm-5pm; Wednesday December 11, 4.15pm-5pm.
- Play Factory, Thornaby – SEN Christmas Party
Sunday December 22, 9am-10.30am.
Call 01642 767588 to book. More information here.
- Cherry Hill Garden Centre, Middlesbrough
Xmas walk and VR Ride – various dates between November 24 and December 22.
Winter Woodland Walk – Wednesday December 18, 6pm-8pm.
To book, email [email protected].
Shopping quiet hours
Shops and malls have worked on becoming more accessible all year round, and many have quieter hours where tannoy announcements are stopped, music lowered or switched off, and till beeps muted.
Bridges, Sunderland
- Quiet hour 11-12pm on Sundays, with no music or rides
Dalton Park, County Durham
- Quiet hours every Tuesday, 10am-12pm, and Saturday, 9.30am-10.30am
- Sensory bags available to hire from guest services desk for £20 refundable deposit
Eldon Square, Newcastle
- Quiet hours are every Tuesday (10-11am) and Saturday (9-10am) all year round
- All staff receive autism awareness training
- Sensory backpack for hire from customer service desk outside Fenwick (£20 refundable deposit)
- Autism-friendly visual guide available here
Metrocentre, Gateshead
- Quiet hours on Tuesday December 3 (9-10am) and Saturday December 7 (9-10am)
- Sensory backpacks available from customer service desks in upper Platinum and lower Green malls
Darlington town centre
- Quieter hour every Sunday, 10.30-11.30am
Cleveland Centre, Middlesbrough
- Quiet hour every Saturday, 9-10am
Hill Street Shopping Centre, Middlesbrough
- Quiet hours Sunday 10.30am-12pm
Tesco
- Quiet hour every Wednesday and Saturday, 9-10am. Visual aids here
Asda
- Quieter hour Monday-Thursday 2-3pm
Morrisons
- Quieter hour 9-10am on Saturday
Lidl
- Autism aware quiet evenings Tuesday 6-8pm
