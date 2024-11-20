Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From quiet grottos to relaxed panto performances, more and more venues are providing sensory-friendly visits for autistic children and families in the run-up to Christmas.

This often involves venues adjusting lighting and noise levels, reducing visitor numbers, keeping queues to a minimum, and allowing people to move around and make a noise.

The autism-friendly sessions have been welcomed by the North East Autism Society (NEAS), which supports around 6,000 neurodivergent people and their families each week.

Rebecca Weatherstone, Senior Family Worker at NEAS, said: “At this time of year every family should feel included and have equal opportunities to join in with the magic of Christmas.

“It is amazing to see so many organisations adapting their events to make them accessible meaning families can be a part of the same experiences.

“Families have told us that it allows them to feel more comfortable and confident to engage in community events and activities as they are around other families that ‘get it’.”

NEAS has compiled a round-up of autism-friendly sessions - often called “relaxed”, “SEND” or “quiet” sessions - of Christmas events in the region.

Santa’s grottos

Want to see Santa but can’t face the crowds? Here are the North East’s quiet Santa grottos where lighting and music may be adjusted and groups are smaller.

The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland – Santa’s Grotto

Quiet sessions every Sunday from 11am-12pm, November 21 – December 24.

Further information TBC.

Beamish Museum, County Durham – Quiet Santa sessions

Sunday December 15 and Saturday December 21.

Book here . For more information, email [email protected] or tel. 0191 370 4003.

Dalton Park Outlet, County Durham – Santa’s Grotto

Quiet sessions every Sunday from 11am-12pm, November 15 – December 24.

No booking required. More information here .

Noo Noo’s at Haystax Farm, County Durham

Brunch with Santa Ste – Saturday December 21.

Christmas Fun with Mrs Claus Experience and Santa Dave – Friday December 20 and Saturday December 21.

Book here .

Life, Newcastle – The Santa Experience.

Quiet sessions: Sunday November 24, 10.30am; Wednesday December 4, 5.15pm, Sunday December 8, 12pm.

Book here .

Christmas Village, Newcastle city centre – Santa’s Stories

Quiet sessions: Sunday December 8, 5pm, and Sunday December 15, 5pm.

Book here .

Metrocentre, Gateshead - Santa’s Elf Academy

Quiet sessions: the first half hour of Thursday and Sunday sessions, November 16 – December 24.

Book here .

Gibside, Derwent Valley – Visit Father Christmas at Gibside Stables

Quiet session: Saturday November 23, 1.45pm-2.40pm.

Book here .

Dobbies Garden Centres at Birtley, Morpeth, Ponteland and Stockton – Santa’s Quiet Grotto

Quiet sessions: Friday December 6, from 2.30pm.

Book here .

Wallington, Northumberland - Mrs Christmas storytelling (no specifically relaxed sessions, but said to be inclusive for families).

December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 11.30am-3pm.

No booking required. More information here .

Kielder Forest, Northumberland - Kielder Winter Wonderland

Relaxed day: Thursday November 14.

Book here .

Cherry Hill Garden Centre, Middlesbrough – SEN Christmas events

Santa’s Grotto – Sunday November 24, 9am-10.20am; Sunday December 1, 9am-10.20am; Thursday December 5, 6pm-8pm; Sunday December 8, 9am-10.20am; Sunday 15th December 9am-10.20am; Wednesday December 18, 6pm-8pm; Sunday December 22 9am-10.20am.

Breakfast with Santa – Sunday December 22, 8.30am-9.30am.

Tea with Santa – Wednesday December 18, 4.30pm-5.30pm.

Storytime with Santa – Wednesday December 18, 6pm-7pm.

More information here .

Festive films

Relaxed screenings tend to involve muted sound, no adverts or trailers, and lights left on low during the film.

Cineworld (Boldon, Newcastle, Middlesbrough) - Paddington in Peru

Autism friendly screening: Sunday December 8, 11am.

Book here .

Omniplex (Sunderland) say they have sensory friendly screenings every weekend around 12pm, showing the most popular family-friendly film at the time. The next one is The Wild Robot – Saturday November 9, 10.50am; Sunday November 10, 10.50am.

Christmas films aren’t advertised yet, but the schedule for sensory friendly screenings for the week ahead go live on Omniplex’s website on Tuesday evening.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Teesside – Autism friendly screenings

Paddington in Peru Sunday November 10, 10.30am. Red One: Sunday November 17, 10.30am

More information here .

The Glass House, Gateshead – The Snowman in Concert 2024

Relaxed performance: Sunday December 22, 2pm.

Book here .

Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle - The Muppet Christmas Carol

Relaxed screening: Sunday December 1, 11.30am

Book here .

Vue cinemas (Cramlington, Darlington, Gateshead, Hartlepool) have relaxed screenings on the last Sunday of every month. Their Christmas screenings are not yet advertised.

Relaxed pantos

These performances are less formal than standard showings, with audiences free to come and go and make a noise. House lights are normally left on low, and loud noises and explosions are either taken out or reduced.

Sunderland Empire - Jack and the Beanstalk

Relaxed performance: Thursday January 2, 5pm.

Book here .

Customs House, South Shields - Mother Goose

Relaxed performance: Saturday December 28, 10.30am.

Book here .

Gala Durham - Beauty and the Beast

Relaxed performance: Friday December 6, 1.30pm.

Book here .

Northern Stage, Newcastle - A Christmas Carol

Relaxed performances: Sunday December 8, 4pm; Monday December 30, 6pm; Thursday January 2, 1pm.

Book here .

Tyne Theatre and Opera House - Snow White

Relaxed performances: Friday December 6, 1.30pm; Thursday January 2, 4pm.

Book here .

Whitley Bay Playhouse, North Tyneside - The New Adventures of Peter Pan

Relaxed show: Saturday January 4, 1pm.

Book here .

Queen’s Hall, Hexham, Northumberland - Jack and the Beanstalk

Relaxed performance: Sunday December 15, 11am.

Book here .

Alnwick Playhouse, Northumberland - Little Red Riding Hood

Relaxed performance: Saturday December 28, 2pm.

Book here .

Darlington Hippodrome - Sleeping Beauty

Relaxed performance: Thursday December 19, 12pm.

Book here .

The Hullabaloo, Darlington - Cloud Man

Relaxed performances: Sunday December 8, 11am; Saturday December 14, 1pm; Monday December 23, 10am.

Book here .

Seaham Town Hall, County Durham - Cinderella

Relaxed performance: Saturday December 21, 12.30pm.

Book here .

Billingham Forum – Cinderella

Relaxed performance: Tuesday December 10, 6pm.

Book here .

Other festive fun

This includes SEND Christmas parties, festive activities, arts and craft sessions, and quiet hours at Christmas ice rinks and light trails.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields – Ice rink

Quiet hour: Every Sunday 11am-12pm, between December 6 and January 5.

Book here .

The Armstrong Hall, South Shields - Kayaks, South Tyneside SEND Xmas family disco

Saturday December 21, 1pm-4pm.

More information here .

The Art Rooms, Sunderland SR1 1TX - SEND Sensory Art Session, The Sensory Place

Sunday November 17, 2pm-3pm.

Book here .

Auckland Palace, County Durham – Aglow light trail

Sensory-friendly sessions: Thursday November 28, Thursday December 5, Thursday December 12, all 4.30pm and 5pm.

Book here .

Krazy Kingdom, Stanley - SEND Christmas play session with Santa

TuesdayDecember 3, 4pm- 8pm.

Book here

Creative Kitchen HQ, Gibson Street, Consett – SEN/D Family Festive Fun

Wednesday December 11, 4pm-5.30pm.

More information here .

Consett Scout HQ, Constance Street, Consett – Cooking with Santa (Creative Kitchen)

Saturday December 14, 10.30am-12pm.

More information here .

Coundon Community Centre, County Durham - Little SENDsations, Magical Music for minis

Saturday November 16, 10am-11am.

Book here .

Life, Newcastle – Ice skating

Relaxed skating session: Sunday November 24, 9.30am.

Book here .

Eldon Square, Newcastle – Elf School Sleighed It

Quieter sessions: Saturday November 23, 9.30am; Saturday December 14. 9.30am.

More information and to book here .

Leazes Park, Newcastle - Northern Lights

Inclusive slots: Wednesday December 4, 4.15pm-5pm; Wednesday December 11, 4.15pm-5pm.

Book here .

Play Factory, Thornaby – SEN Christmas Party

Sunday December 22, 9am-10.30am.

Call 01642 767588 to book. More information here .

Cherry Hill Garden Centre, Middlesbrough

Xmas walk and VR Ride – various dates between November 24 and December 22.

Winter Woodland Walk – Wednesday December 18, 6pm-8pm.

More information here .

Shopping quiet hours

Shops and malls have worked on becoming more accessible all year round, and many have quieter hours where tannoy announcements are stopped, music lowered or switched off, and till beeps muted.

Bridges, Sunderland

Quiet hour 11-12pm on Sundays, with no music or rides

Dalton Park, County Durham

Quiet hours every Tuesday, 10am-12pm, and Saturday, 9.30am-10.30am

Sensory bags available to hire from guest services desk for £20 refundable deposit

Eldon Square, Newcastle

Quiet hours are every Tuesday (10-11am) and Saturday (9-10am) all year round

All staff receive autism awareness training

Sensory backpack for hire from customer service desk outside Fenwick (£20 refundable deposit)

Autism-friendly visual guide available here

Metrocentre, Gateshead

Quiet hours on Tuesday December 3 (9-10am) and Saturday December 7 (9-10am)

Sensory backpacks available from customer service desks in upper Platinum and lower Green malls

Darlington town centre

Quieter hour every Sunday, 10.30-11.30am

Cleveland Centre, Middlesbrough

Quiet hour every Saturday, 9-10am

Hill Street Shopping Centre, Middlesbrough

Quiet hours Sunday 10.30am-12pm

Tesco

Quiet hour every Wednesday and Saturday, 9-10am. Visual aids here

Asda

Quieter hour Monday-Thursday 2-3pm

Morrisons

Quieter hour 9-10am on Saturday

Lidl

Autism aware quiet evenings Tuesday 6-8pm