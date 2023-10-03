Watch: Curious Sunderland - discover the city’s peculiar past and present
Now, who wants to hear a ghost story?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland has plenty of them, and we’ve got a few up our sleeve here.
Not that one about Sid James and the Sunderland Empire, though. We know you’ve all heard that one.
But there are more curiosities to Sunderland than just its spooks.
This bumper-length video feature also involves tales of swashbucklers, highwaymen, Victorian murderesses, bull baiting, Daleks, and a haunted branch of Greggs.
And we have a host of guests and contributors along for the journey.