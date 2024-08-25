17 pictures of friends and families having fun at Elemore Family Music Festival

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 25th Aug 2024, 22:36 BST

Families and friends enjoyed a day of live performances and free activities as a successful event returned to Wearside.

The second Elemore Family Music Festival took place in Elemore Country Park on Saturday, August 24.

The full day of live music saw a fantastic line up headlined by The Lake Poets and including music from Celtic Man, Jessica Thoroughgood and This Little Bird.

A range of family activities were also on offer, including nature craft activities, magic, street theatre, face painting and meet and greet characters.

Following the success of the inaugural event in August 2023, this year’s festival delivered another fun packed day for members of the local community and beyond.

1. This Little Bird

2. On stage

3. Face painting

4. Fun with friends

