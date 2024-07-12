And despite the soggy summer, it will still be a popular choice for families, friends and solo travellers this summer - whether its for a relaxing break, fun action-packed holiday, or a more adventurous, energetic expedition.
The Lake District is a popular destination for campers and caravans from Sunderland due to it being in easy reach, just a couple of hours away, yet offering stunning scenery, lots of activities, and great places to eat, drink and relax.
We asked readers for their recommendations of places in the Lakes for a camping trip, and got plenty of suggestions, ranging from bustling holiday parks to quiet sites to get back-to-basics.
1. Park Foot Holiday Park, Pooley Bridge
This favourite on Ullswater got the most mentions by far, and it's easy to see why. More of a family-friendly site or suited to those who like a busy, active atmosphere, it offers all manner of activities, accomodation types and has its own restaurant if you can't be bothered to faff on with a camping stove. | Park Foot Holiday Park
2. Hillcroft Park
Another Ullswater site in Pooley Bridge, equally large and busy with activities. The Pooley Bridge area tends to be popular with families from Sunderland, probably because it combines a pleasant setting with being on the closest edge of the National Park to us. | Hillcroft Park
3. Stonethwaite Farm
A quieter campsite in the popular Borrowdale area, and one of two in the village of Stonethwaite, where you can expect a more back-to-basics experience compared to the bustling holiday park-type sites. Ed Gray was among those recommending the site, stating simply: 'Stonethwaite would be my favourite'. | Stonethwaite Farm
4. Chapel House Farm Campsite
Another Stonethwaite campsite, and a favourite of mine personally, though some of you also gave it a shout out. More of a tranquil, basic campsite, but it's seen improvements to its facilities in recent years, and you certainly won't go short, except for hardy winter campers who may find the showers frozen in colder days! Wonderful views of Borrowdale and has access to St Andrew's Church, a pleasant building where fell running legend Bob Graham is laid to rest. | Chapel House Farm Campsite
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.