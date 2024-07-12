4 . Chapel House Farm Campsite

Another Stonethwaite campsite, and a favourite of mine personally, though some of you also gave it a shout out. More of a tranquil, basic campsite, but it's seen improvements to its facilities in recent years, and you certainly won't go short, except for hardy winter campers who may find the showers frozen in colder days! Wonderful views of Borrowdale and has access to St Andrew's Church, a pleasant building where fell running legend Bob Graham is laid to rest. | Chapel House Farm Campsite