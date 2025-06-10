10 pictures inside Northumberland's newest luxury offering, The Bailiffgate Hotel

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 10th Jun 2025, 13:49 BST

Years in the making, Northumberland’s newest destination has opened its doors.

Set to bring a major boost to Alnwick, The Bailiffgate Hotel occupies the former Commissioner’s House – a grand building that later became the Duchess’s School in 1888, originally founded by Duchess Julia 80 years before.

The hotel features a transformation of the original Georgian structure and a striking modern five-storey extension.

Here’s a look around:

An opening ceremony was attended by His Grace The Duke of Northumberland and Earl Percy. Invited guests from across the region, including business leaders, local residents, and members of the Alnwick community, came together to mark the beginning of a new chapter for one of the town’s most historic buildings.

1. Cutting the ribbon

Owned by Northumberland Estates and managed by Bespoke Hotels, the Bailiffgate Hotel has transformed the former Duke’s Commissioner’s House - later home to the Duchess’s School - into a five-star-standard retreat featuring 48 individually styled rooms, including 14 suites, a signature restaurant (Motte & Bailey), and elegantly appointed communal and private dining spaces.

2. New chapter

With its unique position beside Alnwick Castle, its blend of Georgian architecture and modern design, and a food and drink offering grounded in Northumbrian produce and seasonality, the hotel is expected to become a key part of the region’s tourism and cultural offer.

3. A taste of Northumberland

The hotel’s transformation has created 70 permanent jobs, drawn on the expertise of more than 250 local tradespeople, and offered over 200 weeks of apprenticeships during its construction. Since opening its doors at the end of May, the Bailiffgate Hotel has already begun welcoming guests from across the UK and beyond.

4. Big boost to Alnwick

