The 10 best places for curry in Sunderland according to Just Eat reviews

With National Curry Week taking place from 7 – 13 October, we take a look as some of the best rated curry houses in Sunderland, according to Just Eat user reviews.
1. Ryhope Tandoori
“Best Indian I’ve had, came early which is a bonus, was red hot, wouldn’t go anywhere else, delivery driver lovely and pleasant, thank you!!” writes one reviewer of this curry house, which gets 5.4 out of 6.
Photo: Facebook
Copyright:
2. Ruchi
From over 1000 reviews, this restaurant gets 5.4 out of 6, with one reviewer commenting: “wow!!!! One of the best Indian takeaways we’ve had for a long time. Absolutely beautiful and restaurant standard. Our new favourite.”
Photo: Facebook
Copyright:
3. Cinnamon Kitchen
“Excellent food tasted lovely would definitely use again great value for money would recommend” says one review of this 5.4 rated takeaway.
Photo: Facebook
Copyright:
4. Balti Express
4.8 out of 6 for Balti Express with one reviewer posting: “Beautiful food great customer service highly recommend.”
Photo: Shutterstock
Copyright: