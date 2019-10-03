Picture: Shutterstock

The 10 best places for curry in Sunderland according to Just Eat reviews

It’s one of the most popular takeaways, but where are the best places in Sunderland for a curry?

By Rosalind Erskine
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 14:58 pm

With National Curry Week taking place from 7 – 13 October, we take a look as some of the best rated curry houses in Sunderland, according to Just Eat user reviews.

1. Ryhope Tandoori

“Best Indian I’ve had, came early which is a bonus, was red hot, wouldn’t go anywhere else, delivery driver lovely and pleasant, thank you!!” writes one reviewer of this curry house, which gets 5.4 out of 6.

Photo: Facebook

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Ruchi

From over 1000 reviews, this restaurant gets 5.4 out of 6, with one reviewer commenting: “wow!!!! One of the best Indian takeaways we’ve had for a long time. Absolutely beautiful and restaurant standard. Our new favourite.”

Photo: Facebook

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Cinnamon Kitchen

“Excellent food tasted lovely would definitely use again great value for money would recommend” says one review of this 5.4 rated takeaway.

Photo: Facebook

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Balti Express

4.8 out of 6 for Balti Express with one reviewer posting: “Beautiful food great customer service highly recommend.”

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3