It's never too early to get a head start on your festive plans

10 of the best European Christmas markets you can fly to from Newcastle Airport

Now that there is a crisp wintry chill in the air, it can only mean that Christmas is just around the corner.

By Claire Schofield
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 14:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 14:42 pm

With the countdown to the big day now less than three months to go, it's never too early to get a head start on your festive plans - including scoping out the best Christmas market to pay a visit to this year. If you are bored of the same old fare, Europe has a host of wonderful markets to escape to for a change of scenery - and you can jet off to all of these idyllic destinations direct from Newcastle Airport.

1. Vienna, Austria

Vienna boasts numerous Christmas markets around the city, including Rathausplatz, Schönbrunn, Belvedere and Resselpark, where baked goods, sweets, rides, seasonal gifts and warming drinks await. Market dates: 16-24 Dec.

2. Geneva, Switzerland

Several markets will be held in Geneva from late November, including the largest on Quai du Général Guisan, artisans' markets on Rue de Mont Black and Place de la Fusterie, and the Carouge market with rides and gospel choirs.

3. Munich, Germany

Open from 27 November, the main Christmas market at Marienplatz offers a wealth of stalls to peruse, selling traditional handmade ornaments, festive culinary delicacies and mulled wine.

4. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague's Old Town Square is transformed into an enchanting Christmas haven from 30 November 2019 to 6 January next year and is renowned for being the most vibrant market in the city, with plenty of live entertainment.

