Sunderland will host a camp with a difference next month: for people interested in a job in the space industry.

A giant of business - Lockheed Martin - is holding a very special careers day at the University of Sunderland.

A career in the world of space

90 students in years 6 and 12 at school will take part in a fascinating day dedicated to 'an immersive discovery of space'.

One of the space camps which was held last year.

Experts want them to get an insight into the cutting-edge workforce they will need in the future to make the UK a leading player in the space world.

The Lockheed Martin Space Camp will be hosted at the University of Sunderland from October 23 to October 27.

Cutting-edge workforce is needed

A second event - the Viasat Space Camp - will be held at Viasat's international HQ in London next year from February 12 to 15.

Nik Smith, Lockheed Martin Space’s regional director for Europe, said: “Our mission is to inspire and support students through their educational journey and broaden their understanding of what space really means to the UK – with the hope of encouraging them to not only consider space as a career in STEM, but to also build the future of our space economy.

Learning about space at a 2022 camp.

“This kind of investment in future generations is critical for developing the cutting-edge workforce needed to position the UK at the forefront of space.”

There will be group projects, hands-on technology and out-of-this-world discussions on what it takes to get humans to space.

UK's bid to be a global leader

Organisers say each camp will be an incubator for the next generation of space leaders.

This is particularly important in the UK, where research has shown 34 percent of 18-24 year olds wish they knew more about space, but only seven percent said they want to work in the space sector.

Todd McDonnell is the president of Viasat's international government business.