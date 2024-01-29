BT recruiting 190 North East apprentices and graduates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BT Group is looking for 190 new faces in the North East.

BT Group has announced plans to recruit almost 200 apprentices and graduates in the North East for its September 2024 intake.

The new roles are available in North Tyneside, Darlington and Newcastle. The company will recruit talent across a number of professions, including those designed to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors.

A total of 190 positions will be recruited including 97 based at North Tynseside, 75 in Darlington and 18 in Newcastle. The new roles will be based at a number of BT sites including several recently refurbished into state-of-the-art facilities.

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 3,000 apprentices and graduates over the past five years.

The company offers apprenticeships ranging from level two, which is the equivalent to GCSE standard, through to level seven - a master’s degree.

Elaine Bergin, director of colleague experience at BT, said: “As one of the largest private sector employers of apprentices and graduates in the UK, we continue to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business and we offer unparalleled opportunities to those who join us.

“As we build a better BT Group, we’re developing a pipeline of future talent to help grow our business, deliver great outcomes for our customers and to help underpin economic growth in the UK.”