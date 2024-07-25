Aldi jobs as supermarket looks to hire 80 workers in Washington, Gateshead and Newcastle
The firm has launched a recruitment drive for its operations in Washington, where it has stores at The Galleries Retail Park and the Armstrong Retail Park.
Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour.
The jobs on offer are for both full-time and part-time, and include positions such as store management apprentice, store assistant, and assistant store manager.
Some of the roles are also for Dunston in Gateshead, and Kingston Park in Newcastle.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.
“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”
In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79million.
Aldi said it offers the best hourly rates in the sector and is the only supermarket to provide paid breaks, which the firm says is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague.
To apply for jobs, visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.
