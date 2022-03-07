9 archive photos of amazing volunteers over the years as Sunderland and County Durham shows its generosity once again

Just look at the way it has stepped up, like the rest of the country, to support people in Ukraine with donations to charities.

But Wearside is no stranger to helping others as these archive photos show. You have helped to refurbish buildings, put together food parcels, and picked up litter.

So let’s give these people a pat on the back as the borough steps up and helps others yet again.

1. A spruce-up in Thorney Close Laura Conlon with fellow volunteers from the TSB bank. They were pictured in 2014 helping to refurbish the Sunderland Community Sustainability Service building. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. Memories from the Minster Fiona Collin (far right) with volunteers ( l-r) Marian Johnson, Sarah Hill, Katie Hobson and Vicki Hedley at Sunderland Minster, offering parents second hand school uniforms. Who remembers this from 2013? Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

3. Cleaning up in Hetton Pat Robson, front, with fellow volunteers for the LEAF and Sunderland City Council Love Where You Live clean up project at Hetton Park and Bogs in 2013. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. Great work at St Gabriel's Church Streetcare volunteers were photographed preparing donated food parcels at St Gabriel's Church in 2012. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn