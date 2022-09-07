You're all charity heroes - 9 photos from coffee morning fundraisers in Sunderland and County Durham

The Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning will be with us once again on Friday, September 30.

The people of Sunderland and County Durham have been amazing supporters of the cause over the years and we are sure this year will be no different.

To give you a flavour of your excellent support in the past, take a look at these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Happy times at the High School Sunderland High School pupils were selling cakes and biscuits for the Macmillan Worlds Biggest Coffee morning in 2011. Pictured left to right are Niamh Lawes, Hannah Munslow and Emily Marsh.

2. Lots of support at SCS Super support from the staff at the SCS offices in Villiers Street in 2011. Pictured are Craig Davies, Gabrielle Bruce, Katie Rossi and Lauren Barker.

3. Brilliant at Bridgfords What a top effort at Bridgfords Estate Agents, in The Galleries, Washington. The staff not only did the Great North Run for charity. They also joined in the World's Biggest Coffee Morning in 2013.

4. Smiles and treats in 2013 Preparing for the Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning event at the Barnes Court Care Home in 2013. Activities organiser Claire Lambert and Head Chef Lynne Brown were ready to fundraise.