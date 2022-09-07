News you can trust since 1873
You're all charity heroes - 9 photos from coffee morning fundraisers in Sunderland and County Durham

We are brewing up memories of a big day in the charity calendar.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:58 pm

The Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning will be with us once again on Friday, September 30.

The people of Sunderland and County Durham have been amazing supporters of the cause over the years and we are sure this year will be no different.

To give you a flavour of your excellent support in the past, take a look at these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Happy times at the High School

Sunderland High School pupils were selling cakes and biscuits for the Macmillan Worlds Biggest Coffee morning in 2011. Pictured left to right are Niamh Lawes, Hannah Munslow and Emily Marsh.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

2. Lots of support at SCS

Super support from the staff at the SCS offices in Villiers Street in 2011. Pictured are Craig Davies, Gabrielle Bruce, Katie Rossi and Lauren Barker.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

3. Brilliant at Bridgfords

What a top effort at Bridgfords Estate Agents, in The Galleries, Washington. The staff not only did the Great North Run for charity. They also joined in the World's Biggest Coffee Morning in 2013.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. Smiles and treats in 2013

Preparing for the Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning event at the Barnes Court Care Home in 2013. Activities organiser Claire Lambert and Head Chef Lynne Brown were ready to fundraise.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

