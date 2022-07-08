Your first day at school on Wearside? You cried, sang and even thought your parents were leaving you!

We wanted your memories of your first ever day at school and it’s a day which clearly stays in the memory of many Wearside people.
Some of you ran home, some cried, and some ran off with a wave to mum.
Today, we have compiled some of the cutest, saddest and happiest memories of first days at school among the 7,000-strong following of our Wearside Echoes page.
In the meantime, desks please as we head back to the classroom.
1. Castletown Infants
A scene from Castletown Infants School in 1985. Caroline McAllister was a first day pupil there in 1967. Caroline said: "I was first one in the class so got first dabs on the coat hooks. Chose the butterfly picture. I remember a distinct smell.
"Then the only thing I remember after that is, about an hour in, the door bursts open and 2 staff and a mam drag a little girl in kicking and screaming like a banshee."
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. St Benets
St Benets school in 1991. Jonathan Grant went there and remembered 'the tiny coat hooks and basins in the cloakroom. They have similar in the school at Beamish'.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Quarry View Infants
Children starting Quarry View Infants' School in 1976. Peter King started there in 1953 and recalled the 'smell of fresh road surface being laid on playground."
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Redby School
A Redby School scene from 1978. Rosemary Abram said: "My baby sister was born the day I started school in 1952, Redby Infants - Mrs Wardropper's class.
And we loved this memory from Mary Riddell who said: "I cried because my mam had just had my baby sister. The next day she took me to school and I thought she was getting rid of me because she had a new baby."
Photo: se