Your first day at school on Wearside? You cried, sang and even thought your parents were leaving you!

1. Castletown Infants

A scene from Castletown Infants School in 1985. Caroline McAllister was a first day pupil there in 1967. Caroline said: "I was first one in the class so got first dabs on the coat hooks. Chose the butterfly picture. I remember a distinct smell. "Then the only thing I remember after that is, about an hour in, the door bursts open and 2 staff and a mam drag a little girl in kicking and screaming like a banshee."

Photo: Sunderland Echo