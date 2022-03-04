If firing up the karaoke machine was the perfect way to start your weekend, we’ve got a real treat for you.

The Sunderland Echo readers have been shouting out their favourite bars and pubs – past or present – to test their vocal chords on a classic song.

Was taking to the mic at The Londonderry the highlight of your week? Or do you pile into Sinatra’s with your mates to end the night in style?

Dive into some memories below, as shared on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page.

Greens

Olivia Brown: “Greens every Monday and Wednesday.”

Anna Joan Grogan: “Greens. Haven’t been in SO long!”

Kris Straughan: “Great atmosphere.”

The Londonderry

Caroline Harrison: “My husband did the karaoke in The Londonderry years back on a Monday & Wednesday. I really miss it.”

Susan Phayer Yates: “The Londonderry when it was open, fab singers, fab atmosphere and some good laughs.”

Oddies

Dodsy Lee: “Oddies is the best on Hytlon Road karaoke Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.”

Brian Smith: “Oddies still going karaoke every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

James Spencer: “Oddies by far.”

Sinatra’s

Sammy Agatha: “It was an experience to say the least!

Darren Smith: “Hear some right terrible singers in there like, but that’s what it’s all about!”

The Wolsey

Kate Joinson: “The Wolsey every Friday night.”

Ray Simpson: “The Wolsey in Millem Terrace was brilliant, was a lad called Graham who used to do it.”

Other favourites included The Beehive, The Blandford, Brogans, Gillespies, Life of Riley, The Mountain Daisy, the Queen Vic and Windmills.

