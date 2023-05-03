News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
12 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
4 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
4 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
19 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
19 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
You certainly got creative in your Year 9 school days. Here is a reminder.You certainly got creative in your Year 9 school days. Here is a reminder.
You certainly got creative in your Year 9 school days. Here is a reminder.

Year 9 memories from Sunderland schools, featuring stained-glass windows, didgeridoos and torches

We are continuing our journey through the years of Sunderland children at school.

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:12 BST

This time, our archives revealed these 9 photos of students in Year 9 from Farringdon, Thornhill and Venerable Bede.

If you played the didgeridoo in 2007, made stained glass windows in 2012, or designed torches for a relay 11 years ago, we have got memories for you.

Didgeredoo player Kevin Howard with Year 9 pupils at Thornhill School. Here they are in 2007.

1. Didgeredoo memories

Didgeredoo player Kevin Howard with Year 9 pupils at Thornhill School. Here they are in 2007. Photo: KB

Photo Sales
Farringdon Community Sports College head teacher Howard Kemp had every reason to be happy in 2012. Here he is with Year 9 pupils and the letter from the schools minister for being one of the most improved schools that year.

2. Impressive in Farringdon

Farringdon Community Sports College head teacher Howard Kemp had every reason to be happy in 2012. Here he is with Year 9 pupils and the letter from the schools minister for being one of the most improved schools that year. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Photo Sales
Year 9 pupils at Farringdon Community Sports College designed torches for a three day relay from school to school in the City 11 years ago.

3. Relay memories at Farringdon

Year 9 pupils at Farringdon Community Sports College designed torches for a three day relay from school to school in the City 11 years ago. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
A litter clean-up in Sunderland was led by these Year 9 pupils from Southmoor School in 2004.

4. Cleaning up at Southmoor

A litter clean-up in Sunderland was led by these Year 9 pupils from Southmoor School in 2004. Photo: PB

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3