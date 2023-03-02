World Book Day in Sunderland over the years: Nine archive photos of your little ones dressed as pirates, princesses, lions and cheerleaders
What could be better than World Book Day memories.
We’ve got 11 of them thanks to these nostalgic Sunderland Echo archive photos of princesses at Mill Hill Primary School and pirates at Thorney Close Primary, both in 2006.
There’s cheerleaders at Hill View Infants in 2009 and a vampire at St John Boste RC Primary 17 years ago.
It’s a day when fun, education and dressing up all come together.
And it’s a day when you get the chance to re-live these chapters in history.
