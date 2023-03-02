News you can trust since 1873
World Book Day in Sunderland over the years: Nine archive photos of your little ones dressed as pirates, princesses, lions and cheerleaders

What could be better than World Book Day memories.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 9:06am

We’ve got 11 of them thanks to these nostalgic Sunderland Echo archive photos of princesses at Mill Hill Primary School and pirates at Thorney Close Primary, both in 2006.

There’s cheerleaders at Hill View Infants in 2009 and a vampire at St John Boste RC Primary 17 years ago.

It’s a day when fun, education and dressing up all come together.

And it’s a day when you get the chance to re-live these chapters in history.

1. Mill Hill Primary in the picture

What an adventure at Mill Hill Primary School in 2006. Have fun as you recognise the characters.

Photo: KB

2. Sparkling memories from Hill View

Charlotte Woods, Laura May Watt, Holly Robson and Millie Beston enjoying World Book Day at Hill View Infants School in 2009.

Photo: CA

3. Story time at Hetton Lyons Primary

Some great characters at Hetton Lyons Primary on World Book Day in 2006 but is your child among them?

Photo: TC

4. Happy at Hill View Infants

Having fun at Hill View Infants in 14 years ago. The children got to dress up as well as enjoy a performance of Wizard of Oz from the Centre Stage Community Theatre group.

Photo: CA

