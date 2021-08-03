Who knew! Wearside just loves the Dr and here is the time travelling proof in these retro Echo photos
Oods, Daleks, Weeping Angels – we have them all and more in a Wearside tribute to the science fiction phenomenon.
There’s talk that a new doctor could be on the way for a forthcoming season of Dr Who.
But Wearside can already boast plenty of connections to the Dr and his companions, and a handful of his enemies.
There are fans galore across the area – and we’ve welcomed the Dr to the area on more than one occasion.
All of these photos come from the Sunderland Echo archives.
Take a look and see if they bring back wonderful memories.
