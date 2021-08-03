Are you ready for an adventure into the Echo's photo archives?
Who knew! Wearside just loves the Dr and here is the time travelling proof in these retro Echo photos

Oods, Daleks, Weeping Angels – we have them all and more in a Wearside tribute to the science fiction phenomenon.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:02 am

There’s talk that a new doctor could be on the way for a forthcoming season of Dr Who.

But Wearside can already boast plenty of connections to the Dr and his companions, and a handful of his enemies.

There are fans galore across the area – and we’ve welcomed the Dr to the area on more than one occasion.

All of these photos come from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Take a look and see if they bring back wonderful memories.

1. A who's who of winners

A line-up of fans dressed as doctors at a convention in 2007. Recognise them?

2. npse-02-08-21-retrowho-NEPupload

Dr Who fan Liam Powell had every reason to smile. Look at the fantastic door in his bedroom in this 2009 photo.

3. On parade in style

St John's Cubs were joined by Dr Who characters for this 2008 photo. Can you spot someone you know in the photo?

4. Face to face with an Ood

Third birthday celebrations at the Bunny Hill Centre included a visit by model maker Ray Phillips. Lee Sewell, 9, got to see one of Ray's fantastic latex masks showing the character from Dr Who in 2009.

