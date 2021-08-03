Who knew! Wearside just loves the Dr and here is the time travelling proof in these retro Echo photos

There’s talk that a new doctor could be on the way for a forthcoming season of Dr Who.

But Wearside can already boast plenty of connections to the Dr and his companions, and a handful of his enemies.

There are fans galore across the area – and we’ve welcomed the Dr to the area on more than one occasion.

All of these photos come from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Take a look and see if they bring back wonderful memories.

1. A who's who of winners A line-up of fans dressed as doctors at a convention in 2007. Recognise them? Photo: TC Buy photo

2. npse-02-08-21-retrowho-NEPupload Dr Who fan Liam Powell had every reason to smile. Look at the fantastic door in his bedroom in this 2009 photo. Photo: se Buy photo

3. On parade in style St John's Cubs were joined by Dr Who characters for this 2008 photo. Can you spot someone you know in the photo? Photo: TC Buy photo

4. Face to face with an Ood Third birthday celebrations at the Bunny Hill Centre included a visit by model maker Ray Phillips. Lee Sewell, 9, got to see one of Ray's fantastic latex masks showing the character from Dr Who in 2009. Photo: PB Buy photo