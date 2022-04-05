Where were you when .... these 11 Silver Jubilee street parties were held on Wearside in 1977?

We are heading back to 1977 and asking ‘where were you when the country held street parties galore for the silver jubilee?’
From Agar Road to Dame Dorothy Street and Augusta Square to Bradford Avenue, you were dancing, singing and eating in the streets.
We want your memories of it all. We want you to inundate us with recollections of that special year.
Did you see the Queen when she came to Sunderland? Did you organise a huge street party.
As the Platinum Jubilee approaches, we are getting into the party spirit. Why not join us?
