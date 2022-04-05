Loading...
Parties, carnivals, singsongs, food - you had the lot when you partied like it was 1977.
Where were you when .... these 11 Silver Jubilee street parties were held on Wearside in 1977?

It’s one of those ‘were you there’ moments.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 9:57 am

We are heading back to 1977 and asking ‘where were you when the country held street parties galore for the silver jubilee?’

From Agar Road to Dame Dorothy Street and Augusta Square to Bradford Avenue, you were dancing, singing and eating in the streets.

We want your memories of it all. We want you to inundate us with recollections of that special year.

Did you see the Queen when she came to Sunderland? Did you organise a huge street party.

As the Platinum Jubilee approaches, we are getting into the party spirit. Why not join us?

1. The East End

Mrs Ellen Lang, Mrs Elizabeth Dixon and Mrs Mary Webster in their Jubilee costumes at the East End Carnival.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Over in Fulwell

The Fulwell Community Association Playgroup Jubilee Party in May 1977. Remember it?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Agar Road

A massive Union Jack provided the backdrop for the Agar Road party.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Larkfield Road

Sunny June in 1977 and the Jubilee party in Larkfield Road looked very regal.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

