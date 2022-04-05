Where were you when .... these 11 Silver Jubilee street parties were held on Wearside in 1977?

We are heading back to 1977 and asking ‘where were you when the country held street parties galore for the silver jubilee?’

From Agar Road to Dame Dorothy Street and Augusta Square to Bradford Avenue, you were dancing, singing and eating in the streets.

We want your memories of it all. We want you to inundate us with recollections of that special year.

Did you see the Queen when she came to Sunderland? Did you organise a huge street party.

As the Platinum Jubilee approaches, we are getting into the party spirit. Why not join us?

The East End Mrs Ellen Lang, Mrs Elizabeth Dixon and Mrs Mary Webster in their Jubilee costumes at the East End Carnival.

Over in Fulwell The Fulwell Community Association Playgroup Jubilee Party in May 1977. Remember it?

Agar Road A massive Union Jack provided the backdrop for the Agar Road party.

Larkfield Road Sunny June in 1977 and the Jubilee party in Larkfield Road looked very regal.