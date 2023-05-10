News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

When Tony Blackburn won a penalty at Roker Park, with a little help from Sunderland's Bobby Kerr

DJ legend Tony Blackburn is on the way back to full health – and looking forward to a return to the airwaves.

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th May 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:58 BST

But were you there on the day he helped to win a penalty at Roker Park?

A Radio One team of disc jockeys drew 16,518 people and then beat BBC Radio Newcastle 5-2 in 1977.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The £11,000 raised bought Sunshine coaches for disabled and under-privileged children.

Memories of Tony Blackburn in Sunderland in the 1970s.Memories of Tony Blackburn in Sunderland in the 1970s.
Memories of Tony Blackburn in Sunderland in the 1970s.
Most Popular
Read More
Read more: Sunderland nightclubs we have loved and lost

When the football started there was never a dull moment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Noel Edmunds and Tony Blackburn in midfield

Diddy’ David Hamilton operated as an orthodox outside right and put over dozens of crosses.

Tony conducting an interview at Milburns in 1973.Tony conducting an interview at Milburns in 1973.
Tony conducting an interview at Milburns in 1973.

With Noel Edmonds and Tony Blackburn bulldozing their way through the massed defence, a penalty was awarded by referee Bobby Kerr - after he had caught the ball himself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Skipper Hamilton scored from the spot at the third attempt, and then the goal rush was on.

Linesman Bob Lee also had a hand in one of Radio Newcastle’s goals, but the referee chose to ignore that, and awarded the goal.

Tony was a big hit at Milburns

Plenty of interest in Tony's visit to Milburns in Sunderland.Plenty of interest in Tony's visit to Milburns in Sunderland.
Plenty of interest in Tony's visit to Milburns in Sunderland.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The match was organised by the Tyne and Wear Committee of the Variety Club of Great Britain but that wasn’t Tony’s only starring appearance in Sunderland.

Four years earlier, he was a guest at Milburns bakery and did a radio show while he was there.

Workers watched as Tony took to the airwaves. Were you there?

Did you meet Tony?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Staff had a great time watching Tony Blackburn at Milburns in 1973.Staff had a great time watching Tony Blackburn at Milburns in 1973.
Staff had a great time watching Tony Blackburn at Milburns in 1973.

As he continues his recovery from a chest infection, and hopefully returns to the airwaves fighting fit, here’s your chance to share memories of meeting him.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.

Related topics:SunderlandDavid HamiltonWorkers