But were you there on the day he helped to win a penalty at Roker Park?

A Radio One team of disc jockeys drew 16,518 people and then beat BBC Radio Newcastle 5-2 in 1977.

The £11,000 raised bought Sunshine coaches for disabled and under-privileged children.

Memories of Tony Blackburn in Sunderland in the 1970s.

When the football started there was never a dull moment.

Noel Edmunds and Tony Blackburn in midfield

Diddy’ David Hamilton operated as an orthodox outside right and put over dozens of crosses.

Tony conducting an interview at Milburns in 1973.

With Noel Edmonds and Tony Blackburn bulldozing their way through the massed defence, a penalty was awarded by referee Bobby Kerr - after he had caught the ball himself.

Skipper Hamilton scored from the spot at the third attempt, and then the goal rush was on.

Linesman Bob Lee also had a hand in one of Radio Newcastle’s goals, but the referee chose to ignore that, and awarded the goal.

Tony was a big hit at Milburns

Plenty of interest in Tony's visit to Milburns in Sunderland.

The match was organised by the Tyne and Wear Committee of the Variety Club of Great Britain but that wasn’t Tony’s only starring appearance in Sunderland.

Four years earlier, he was a guest at Milburns bakery and did a radio show while he was there.

Workers watched as Tony took to the airwaves. Were you there?

Did you meet Tony?

Staff had a great time watching Tony Blackburn at Milburns in 1973.

As he continues his recovery from a chest infection, and hopefully returns to the airwaves fighting fit, here’s your chance to share memories of meeting him.