What a night! 12 retro photos from the 2007 Monkwearmouth School prom
Don’t they all look stylish? We have 12 photos from the 2007 Monkwearmouth School prom to share with you.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 4:55 am
Can you believe that 14 years have passed since these photos were taken.
Were you there and can you spot some of your friends in these photos?
What are your memories of the prom? Take a look through these pictures from the Sunderland Echo archives and then get in touch to tell us more.
