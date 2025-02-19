Were you there, that cold, foggy evening in Roker Park?

We arrived eventually (weak bladders) at the stadium with many many others and as we staggered out of a Woodbine smokey coach we were impressed by the floodlights which burnt through the fog. (A Stadium of Light!)

Straight after kick-off Len Shackleton banged one in but it was deemed offside, His shot was followed almost immediately by one from Dynamos Ilyin, but that was offside as well.

It was not until well into into the second half that Ilyin tried again, this time successfully. The only goal of the match.

We got home very late but what an historical night.