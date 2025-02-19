Were you there, that cold, foggy evening in Roker Park?

By Ian Huntly
Contributor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 09:27 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 09:48 BST
It was a cold foggy evening in November 1955 when a full coach load of men and boys (and a couple of women ) set out from their local pub heading for Roker Park to see history in the making - the Russians were coming!

We arrived eventually (weak bladders) at the stadium with many many others and as we staggered out of a Woodbine smokey coach we were impressed by the floodlights which burnt through the fog. (A Stadium of Light!)

Straight after kick-off Len Shackleton banged one in but it was deemed offside, His shot was followed almost immediately by one from Dynamos Ilyin, but that was offside as well.

It was not until well into into the second half that Ilyin tried again, this time successfully. The only goal of the match.

We got home very late but what an historical night.

