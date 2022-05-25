We're banking on you sharing your memories of these 8 retro Wearside penny scenes

Well, if you can’t find one, we have got them by the bucket load thanks to these eight Echo archive photos.

Were you pictured with coins at the Mountain Daisy in 2006 or pushing over a pile of pennies in the Boars Head in 1991?

Were you rolling pennies at a fair on the Red House estate in 1979?

We’ve got it all, and more, so take a look for a jackpot of archive scenes.

1. Marvellous at the Mountain Daisy Staff at the Mountain Daisy put on an offer of a pint for an old penny to celebrate the Queen's 80th birthday. Recognise anyone in this 2006 photo?

2. A big day at the Boars Head Boars Head landlady Catherine Bulmer gets a hand from grandson Lee Dunville to push over the £60 pile of pennies for the Echo Laser Appeal watched by John and Mark Clark, Elizabeth Drew and Ken Dunn. It's a flashback to 1991.

3. Pennies and Pudsey Year 6 pupils at South Hetton Primary School who dressed in their pyjamas and made a Pudsey face out of pennies for Children in Need. Who remembers this from 2009?

4. Fun at the Havelock fair The Havelock Hospital League of Friends fair in 1975. Nine year old is John Burn pictured rolling the penny.