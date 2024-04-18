Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But are you brave enough to try some of these snacks, approved by hungry Sunderland folk? Inspired by a conversation on some of the additions that can be made to a toasted and buttered hot cross bun (we like bacon or cheese with ours), we asked the thousands of members on our Wearside Echoes Facebook community to confess and recommend their favourite unusual food combinations.

And the results will either get your stomach rumbling, or turning.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoying an ice-cream during a break in the film show at North Biddick Workmen's Club in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you an advocate of ‘any food can make a sandwich filling’ or are you dunking crisps in your soup? See if you can get on board with any of these culinary inspirations.

Here are some of your food confessions from Wearside Echoes. All are welcome to join the discussion on our retro Facebook community here.

Peter Dodsworth: “Cheese on toast with jam.”

Terry Duffy: “Kippers and banana on toast.”

Arthur Gooch: “Pickled Herring with gorgonzola cheese … don’t knock it, try it.”

Andrew Gregory: “Apple pie with a slice of cheddar on the top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Kerry Middlemist: “A butty with anything between the slices. Beans, tomato sauce. Brown sauce, sugar, and a whole raft other delicious things.”

Valerie A Patterson: “Banana and strawberry jam in a brown bread sandwich. My late Mam liked Weetabix with butter on.”

Gordon Turnock: “Bacon sandwich with beetroot. Someone I know loved it. I tried it, it’s actually quite good.”

Adam Jefferson: “Beef Monster Munch in Heinz tomato soup.”

Mandy Ochoa: “Peanut butter on toast with cucumber slices.”

Terry Graham: “My Dad used to like cheese scones with marmalade on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliff Orwin: “Hot cross bun, toasted with bacon and cheese filler, yummy.”