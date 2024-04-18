Weird food combinations: Hungry Sunderland folk share their favourite snacks - but would you try them?
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
But are you brave enough to try some of these snacks, approved by hungry Sunderland folk? Inspired by a conversation on some of the additions that can be made to a toasted and buttered hot cross bun (we like bacon or cheese with ours), we asked the thousands of members on our Wearside Echoes Facebook community to confess and recommend their favourite unusual food combinations.
And the results will either get your stomach rumbling, or turning.
Are you an advocate of ‘any food can make a sandwich filling’ or are you dunking crisps in your soup? See if you can get on board with any of these culinary inspirations.
Here are some of your food confessions from Wearside Echoes. All are welcome to join the discussion on our retro Facebook community here.
Peter Dodsworth: “Cheese on toast with jam.”
Terry Duffy: “Kippers and banana on toast.”
Arthur Gooch: “Pickled Herring with gorgonzola cheese … don’t knock it, try it.”
Andrew Gregory: “Apple pie with a slice of cheddar on the top.”
Paul Kerry Middlemist: “A butty with anything between the slices. Beans, tomato sauce. Brown sauce, sugar, and a whole raft other delicious things.”
Valerie A Patterson: “Banana and strawberry jam in a brown bread sandwich. My late Mam liked Weetabix with butter on.”
Gordon Turnock: “Bacon sandwich with beetroot. Someone I know loved it. I tried it, it’s actually quite good.”
Adam Jefferson: “Beef Monster Munch in Heinz tomato soup.”
Mandy Ochoa: “Peanut butter on toast with cucumber slices.”
Terry Graham: “My Dad used to like cheese scones with marmalade on.”
Cliff Orwin: “Hot cross bun, toasted with bacon and cheese filler, yummy.”
:: Enjoy even more memories, photographs and stories from Sunderland’s past with our free retro newsletter. Sign up on our website today for a monthly update.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.